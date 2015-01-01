|
Tahmasbi F, Chug A, Bradlyn B, Blackburn J. arXiv 2024; 2403.09254.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s), Publisher Cornell University Library)
The increasing frequency of mass shootings in the United States has, unfortunately, become a norm. While the issue of gun control in the US involves complex legal concerns, there are also societal issues at play. One such social issue is socalled "gun culture," i.e., a general set of beliefs and actions related to gun ownership. However relatively little is known about gun culture, and even less is known when it comes to fringe online communities. This is especially worrying considering the aforementioned rise in mass shootings and numerous instances of shooters being radicalized online.
Computer Science - Computers and Society; Computer Science - Social and Information Networks