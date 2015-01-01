|
Merry-go-rounds are not as innocuous as they may seem. Pediatric hip anterior-inferior dislocations are very rare and can be associated with low-energy trauma. Prompt recognition of pediatric hip dislocations is vital, and this should be treated as a time-sensitive orthopedic emergency. Closed reduction within 6 hours minimizes the risk of avascular necrosis (AVN). We present a case of a 9-year-old boy with an inferioranterior hip dislocation following low energy trauma while playing on a merry-go-round. The patient was emergently brought to the theatre for closed reduction under general anesthesia within 6 hours. At his 12month follow-up, he has a full range of motion without any pain.
