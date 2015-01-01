Abstract

The long-term effects of the Vision-Zero (VZ) approach in Scandinavia are well documented. In contrast, information regarding the immediate effects of VZ at the starting phase upon gradual implementation is scarce. Taking New York City as the case study, we analyzed both the local and global effects of the Vision-Zero gradual implementation on pedestrian crashes in the early stage of implementation starting from 2014. The data analysis comprised 8,165 pedestrian injury crashes. Using location data, the crashes were matched to VZ infrastructure improvement location, start and completion dates. The experimental design included a treatment and two types of control conditions, and we controlled for well-known covariates including traffic exposure, land use, and risk-prone areas. We estimated a Geyer Saturation model and kernel density function for modeling the effect of Vision-Zero on crash intensity and dispersion two years before and after the implementation of Vision-Zero. The results reveal a significant global decrease of 6.1 % (p = 0.004) in pedestrian crash incidence in the treated sections compared with the control group two years after the treatment, and a greater dispersion of pedestrian injuries following the policy implementation.

