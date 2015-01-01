|
Citation
|
Costa M, Lima Azevedo C, Siebert FW, Marques M, Moura F. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 200: e107533.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38492347
|
Abstract
|
Today, cities seek to transition to more sustainable transportation modes. Cycling is critical in this shift, promoting a more beneficial lifestyle for most. However, cyclists are exposed to many hazardous circumstances or environments, resulting in accidents, injuries, and even death. Transport authorities must understand why accidents occur, to reduce the risk of those who cycle. This study applies a new modeling framework to analyze cycling accident severities. We employ a latent class discrete outcome model, where classes are derived from a Gaussian-Bernoulli mixture, applied to data from Berlin, and augmented with volunteered geographic information. We jointly estimate model components, combining machine learning and econometric approaches, allowing for more intricate and flexible representations while maintaining interpretability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident severity model; Built environment typology; Cycling safety; Gaussian–Bernoulli mixture; Latent class discrete outcome model