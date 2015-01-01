Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Suicidal Narrative Inventory (SNI) is a 38-item self-report measure developed to assess elements of the suicidal narrative, a subacute, predominantly cognitive, presuicidal construct. Our objectives were to assess the factor structure, validity, and reliability of the SNI-38 among adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, we administered the Hindi version of the SNI along with other self-report measures to adults with MDD, recruited from 24 tertiary care hospitals across India. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was performed to assess the factor structure of SNI-38. Reliability (internal consistency) was assessed using Cronbach's alpha (α). Convergent, discriminant, and criterion validity of the SNI-38 were tested by comparing it against other appropriate measures.



RESULTS: We collected usable responses from 654 Hindi-speaking participants (Mean age = 36.9 ± 11.9 years, 50.2% female). The eight-factor solution of the SNI showed good model fit indices (χ2[637] = 3345.58, p <.001, CFI =.98, and RMSEA =.08). Internal consistencies for the SNI subscale scores were good to excellent, α ranging from .73 to.92. While most subscales significantly converged with other measures, associations were comparatively weaker and inconsistent for the 'thwarted belongingness' and 'goal reengagement' subscales.



CONCLUSION: Consistent with prior data, our study confirmed an eight-factor solution and demonstrated adequate psychometric properties for the Hindi version of the SNI-38 in our sample. These findings provide empirical support for the use of SNI to assess the suicidal narrative among Indian adults with MDD.

