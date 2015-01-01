SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Menon V, Balasubramanian I, Rogers ML, Grover S, Lakdawala B, Ranjan R, Sarkhel S, Nebhinani N, Kallivayalil RA, Raghavan V, Mishra KK, Aneja J, Abhivant N, Deep R, Singh LK, De Sousa A, Nongpiur A, Subramanyam AA, Mohapatra D, Kar SK, Dhiman V, Kumar PS, Shreekantiah U, Bhandari SS, Ransing R, Ramasubramanian V, Praharaj SK. Asian J. Psychiatry 2024; 95: e104002.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2024.104002

38492443

BACKGROUND: The Suicidal Narrative Inventory (SNI) is a 38-item self-report measure developed to assess elements of the suicidal narrative, a subacute, predominantly cognitive, presuicidal construct. Our objectives were to assess the factor structure, validity, and reliability of the SNI-38 among adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, we administered the Hindi version of the SNI along with other self-report measures to adults with MDD, recruited from 24 tertiary care hospitals across India. Confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) was performed to assess the factor structure of SNI-38. Reliability (internal consistency) was assessed using Cronbach's alpha (α). Convergent, discriminant, and criterion validity of the SNI-38 were tested by comparing it against other appropriate measures.

RESULTS: We collected usable responses from 654 Hindi-speaking participants (Mean age = 36.9 ± 11.9 years, 50.2% female). The eight-factor solution of the SNI showed good model fit indices (χ2[637] = 3345.58, p <.001, CFI =.98, and RMSEA =.08). Internal consistencies for the SNI subscale scores were good to excellent, α ranging from .73 to.92. While most subscales significantly converged with other measures, associations were comparatively weaker and inconsistent for the 'thwarted belongingness' and 'goal reengagement' subscales.

CONCLUSION: Consistent with prior data, our study confirmed an eight-factor solution and demonstrated adequate psychometric properties for the Hindi version of the SNI-38 in our sample. These findings provide empirical support for the use of SNI to assess the suicidal narrative among Indian adults with MDD.


Attempted suicide; Risk assessment; Suicidal narrative; Suicide attempt; Suicide crisis syndrome; Suicide Ideation

