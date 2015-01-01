|
Menon V, Balasubramanian I, Rogers ML, Grover S, Lakdawala B, Ranjan R, Sarkhel S, Nebhinani N, Kallivayalil RA, Raghavan V, Mishra KK, Aneja J, Abhivant N, Deep R, Singh LK, De Sousa A, Nongpiur A, Subramanyam AA, Mohapatra D, Kar SK, Dhiman V, Kumar PS, Shreekantiah U, Bhandari SS, Ransing R, Ramasubramanian V, Praharaj SK. Asian J. Psychiatry 2024; 95: e104002.
38492443
BACKGROUND: The Suicidal Narrative Inventory (SNI) is a 38-item self-report measure developed to assess elements of the suicidal narrative, a subacute, predominantly cognitive, presuicidal construct. Our objectives were to assess the factor structure, validity, and reliability of the SNI-38 among adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).
Attempted suicide; Risk assessment; Suicidal narrative; Suicide attempt; Suicide crisis syndrome; Suicide Ideation