Citation
Ahmad Badruddin N, Roseliza-Murni AR, Kamaluddin MR, Ahmad Badayai AR, Munusamy S. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e155.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38491550
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Risk of violence is closely associated with aggression propensity. However, there is a lack of research to explain the mechanisms behind this association, especially among the patients of forensic secure facilities. This review aimed to identify and synthesize the available literature concerning the intervening factors (mediating or moderating factors) in the relationship between the risk of violence and aggressive behavior in forensic secure facilities.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Forensic inpatients; Intervening factor; Violence risk