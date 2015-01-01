Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research delves into the role of stereotypes and emotional prejudice in behavioral intentions, particularly towards individuals with suicidal tendencies. The study extends the cognitive-affective-behavioral process model, identifying pathways that negative stereotypes use to impact emotional responses and behavioral intentions.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey was conducted in South Korea, utilizing the largest Korean online panel (1,623,938 users) to recruit 552 eligible participants (49.1% male, 50.9% female) aged 20 and above with online access and no history of suicide attempts. The survey assessed negative stereotypes, prejudices, and behavioral intentions related to suicidal thoughts, employing specific measurements.



RESULTS: The findings established the correlation between negative stereotypes and both stigmatized emotional responses and discriminatory intentions. The study uniquely demonstrated that emotional responses act as a bridge between negative stereotypes and behavioral intentions towards suicidal individuals. These findings carry profound implications for health psychology, emphasizing the necessity of modifying attitudes to reduce suicide stigma. It was observed that stereotypical perceptions fuel negative emotions, which in turn provoke various behavioral intentions.



CONCLUSIONS: The study enhances our understanding of the influential role emotional reactions can have in shaping attitudes. It points towards the potential that addressing emotions holds in the stigma process, enabling people to shift their attitudes about stigmatized individuals, thus establishing intervention opportunities for stigma reduction in health psychology.

Language: en