Ni RJ, Yu Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e829.
38491473
BACKGROUND: Currently, there are many different findings on the relationship between physical activity and depression, and there may be differences between genders. This study therefore focused on gender differences to understand the relationship between physical activity behaviour and the risk of depression in married individuals.
Both sexes; Depression risk; In-married group; Physical activity