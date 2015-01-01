SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ni RJ, Yu Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e829.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-024-18339-7

38491473

BACKGROUND: Currently, there are many different findings on the relationship between physical activity and depression, and there may be differences between genders. This study therefore focused on gender differences to understand the relationship between physical activity behaviour and the risk of depression in married individuals.

METHODS: 15607 married people in the China Family Panel Studies 2020 (CFPS 2020) were used to understand the relationship between physical activity and depression risk in different populations, and the chi-square test, Mann-Whitney U-test, and binary logistic regression were used to explore the relationship between physical activity and depression risk in the married population.

RESULTS: 527 (6.64%) women were at high risk of depression and 365 (4.76%) men were at high risk of depression; physical activity was associated with the risk of depression in the married population, but after incorporating demographic and relevant cognitive variables, physical activity was negatively associated with the risk of depression in women (OR = 0.94, P < 0.01) but not statistically significant with the risk of depression in men (OR = 0.96, P > 0.05).

CONCLUSION: Physical activity was directly related to the risk of depression in married women, but not in married men.


Language: en

Keywords

Both sexes; Depression risk; In-married group; Physical activity

