Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burn injuries among the homeless are increasing as record numbers of people are unsheltered and resort to unsafe heating practices. This study characterizes burns in homeless encounters presenting to US emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: Burn encounters in the 2019 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) were queried. ICD-10 and CPT codes identified homelessness, injury regions, depths, total body surface area (TBSA %), and treatment plans. Demographics, comorbidities, and charges were analyzed. Discharge weights generated national estimates. Statistical analysis included univariate testing and multivariate modeling.



RESULTS: Of 316,344 weighted ED visits meeting criteria, 1919 (0.6%) were homeless. Homeless encounters were older (mean age 44.83 vs. 32.39 years), male-predominant (71% vs. 52%), and had more comorbidities, and were more often White or Black race (p < 0.001). They more commonly presented to EDs in the West and were covered by Medicaid (51% vs. 33%) (p < 0.001). 12% and 5% of homeless burn injuries were related to self-harm and assault, respectively (p < 0.001). Homeless encounters experienced more third-degree burns (13% vs. 4%; p < 0.001), though TBSA % deciles were not significantly different (34% vs. 33% had TBSA % of ten or lower; p = 0.516). Homeless encounters were more often admitted (49% vs. 7%; p < 0.001), and homelessness increased odds of admission (OR 4.779; p < 0.001). Odds of transfer were significantly lower (OR 0.405; p = 0.021).



CONCLUSION: Homeless burn ED encounters were more likely due to assault and self-inflicted injuries, and more severe. ED practitioners should be aware of these patients' unique presentation and triage to burn centers accordingly.

