Abstract

A renowned group of pediatricians and an attorney with expertise in child abuse matters proposed a medical definition of intrafamilial child torture perpetrated by a caretaker in a landmark 2014 publication in the health sciences literature. Representing one of the most widely cited publications on non-politically motivated child torture to date, this medical definition encompassing physical abuse, psychological abuse, deprivation, and neglect characterizing child torture has been broadly recognized and accepted by multidisciplinary professionals across medical, child welfare, and criminal justice sectors. While the medical community's efforts aimed to compel legislative changes, including adoption of explicit torture-specific statutes that would enable criminal justice system responses reflective of abuse severity, subsequent legal analyses have revealed tremendous variability in criminal investigations, prosecution, sentencing, and case outcomes. In this discussion piece, medico-legal issues relevant to intrafamilial child torture case prosecution are reviewed. The impact of the established medical definition on jurisdictional legal approaches and unique case challenges related to longitudinal nature of abuse, frequent psychological injury, and victim-perpetrator dynamics are explored in depth. Utilizing available legal research platforms, investigative information, health sciences literature, and prosecutor self-report, existing child torture statutes and case outcomes were compared with focus on perpetrator, victim, socio-environmental, and community influence on legal outcome. Prosecutorial challenges facing jurisdictions lacking child torture statutes are discussed with emphasis placed on the critical role played by the medical community to support diagnosis of physical and emotional impacts to the child. Finally, the process by which states can establish a jurisdictional torture statute are suggested.

