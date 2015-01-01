|
Citation
|
Rigg KK. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2024; 257: e111260.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38492256
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Extended-release naltrexone (XR-NTX; Vivitrol®) is a long-acting injectable form of naltrexone, which is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). In 2010, XR-NTX received Food and Drug Administration approval to treat OUD, becoming the first non-addictive and non-psychoactive medication for this condition. Because uptake of XR-NTX has been relatively low, less is known regarding how persons with OUD view this form of treatment. And because previous studies tend to rely on samples that lack racial diversity or are conducted outside the United States, we know very little about how African Americans view XR-NTX. The objective of this study, therefore, was to identify/explain the most salient attitudes toward XR-NTX as a form of OUD treatment among African Americans.
Language: en