Abstract

BACKGROUND: Extended-release naltrexone (XR-NTX; Vivitrol®) is a long-acting injectable form of naltrexone, which is a medication used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). In 2010, XR-NTX received Food and Drug Administration approval to treat OUD, becoming the first non-addictive and non-psychoactive medication for this condition. Because uptake of XR-NTX has been relatively low, less is known regarding how persons with OUD view this form of treatment. And because previous studies tend to rely on samples that lack racial diversity or are conducted outside the United States, we know very little about how African Americans view XR-NTX. The objective of this study, therefore, was to identify/explain the most salient attitudes toward XR-NTX as a form of OUD treatment among African Americans.



METHODS: In-depth interviews (n = 30) were conducted with a sample of African American adults who used opioids in Southwest Florida between August 2021 and February 2022. Audiotapes of interviews were transcribed, coded, and thematically analyzed.



RESULTS: Analyses revealed that participants' attitudes toward XR-NTX were generally positive. Specifically, participants found XR-NTX's monthly injection administration, non-addictive and non-intoxicating properties, and perceived effectiveness (compared to other medications for OUD) most appealing.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings suggest that African Americans who use opioids may have more favorable attitudes toward XR-NTX than other medications for OUD (e.g., methadone), which tend to be highly stigmatized. These data uniquely contribute to the literature by capturing the voices of African Americans who use opioids, a group with high rates of opioid-related deaths.

Language: en