|
Citation
|
Ku BS, Barrera Flores FJ, Congdon P, Yuan Q, Druss BG. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; 88: 48-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38492445
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Prior literature has shown that mental health provider Health Professional Shortage Areas (MHPSAs) experienced a greater increase in suicide rates compared to non-shortage areas from 2010 to 2018. Although suicide rates have been on the rise, rates have slightly decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study sought to characterize the differences in suicide rate trends during the pandemic by MHPSA status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Access to care; COVID-19 pandemic; Mental health shortage areas; Suicide rates