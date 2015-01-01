Abstract

Emergency medical technicians (EMT) are at high risk of workplace violence as they often care for patients in uncontrolled and often hostile emergency settings. Gauteng Province, the most populous province in South Africa, caters for 75% of the total population which is dependant on state funded health care. Public sector EMTs' have been robbed with aggravated circumstances, assaulted with intent to do grievous bodily harm, raped and even murdered whilst on duty. Despite this, comprehensive studies investigating the factors that predispose public sector EMTs' to workplace violence in Gauteng Province are lacking. Thus, the aim of this study was to investigate the factors that predispose public service EMTs' to workplace violence in Gauteng Province. Data were collected using questionnaires. A total of 413 questionnaires were returned by community members of Gauteng who met the inclusion criteria. Descriptive statistics and binomial tests were used to analyze data. The results of this study revealed that workplace violence toward public service EMTs' in Gauteng is attributed to the high rates of crime, the widening gap of inequality, economic deprivation of basic rights to previously disadvantaged communities by government, vulnerability of EMTs' when responding to the ill and injured within low- and middle-income communities and a lack of consequence for disorderly behavior within the communities. An understanding of the community factors that predispose EMTs' to workplace violence may improve the understanding of the phenomenon of workplace violence and developing prevention programs within the communities.

