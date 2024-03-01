Abstract

From the perspective of the health context paradox, this study examined the relationship between adolescent victimization and depression based on the diathesis-stress model and attribution theory using a nested model. A survey was conducted on 3743 Chinese adolescents using the Bullying & Victimization Scale, Rumination Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, and Bullying Attitude Scale. The results disclosed that victimization had a positive impact on depression, rumination played a mediating role between victimization and depression, and classroom anti-bullying attitudes heightened the correlation between victimization and developing depression as well as between victimization and engaging in rumination thinking. This study provides a new cross-level perspective to reduce the occurrence of depression among bullied adolescents and further validates the health context paradox, expanding its applicability range. It also provides new experimental research references for reducing depression among bullied adolescents from a more comprehensive, cross-level perspective in the future.

