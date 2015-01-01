Abstract

Discovering a body displaying signs of multiple head trauma requires a thorough examination by the forensic pathologist, and a multidisciplinary approach is recommended. However, determining the manner of death is not always possible. We present a case in which the body of a 60-year-old man was discovered lying face down on the floor of his apartment, partially unclothed, surrounded by blood and vomit, and presenting numerous head injuries. The autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a result of post-traumatic brain injury. Nevertheless, applying current criteria made it challenging to ascertain whether the trauma stemmed from an accidental event or an assault.

Language: en