Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2024; 37(2): 116-117.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08943184231224424

38491888

In the article that follows the authors present information focused on nursing care delivery involving Neuman systems theory and improving the stress and stability. The authors then follow up with a clinical scenario which utilizes the Neuman system model as a means to prevent and ameliorate aggression and violence. The structure and evidence guided by Betty Neuman's systems model centers on managing and reducing stresses and working towards reconstitution. The thoughts contained in this article highlight some considerations regarding the importance of truth and truth for the moment for the nursing discipline.


Language: en

humanbecoming; Neuman systems model; truth for the moment

