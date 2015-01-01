SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malpass AG, Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2024; 37(2): 118-124.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08943184231224436

PMID

38491890

Abstract

Aggression and violence influence nurse-client relationships and the quality of care provided, and just as important, they also influence the nurses' physical and emotional well-being. The Neuman systems model is utilized to define and understand factors that contribute to aggressive and violent behavior and for the purposes of providing a systematic approach to the prevention and management of stressors leading to aggression and violence.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression and violence; Neuman systems model; prevention and management of stressors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print