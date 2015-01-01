|
Citation
Malpass AG, Carroll K. Nurs. Sci. Q. 2024; 37(2): 118-124.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38491890
Abstract
Aggression and violence influence nurse-client relationships and the quality of care provided, and just as important, they also influence the nurses' physical and emotional well-being. The Neuman systems model is utilized to define and understand factors that contribute to aggressive and violent behavior and for the purposes of providing a systematic approach to the prevention and management of stressors leading to aggression and violence.
Language: en
Keywords
aggression and violence; Neuman systems model; prevention and management of stressors