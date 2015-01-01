Abstract

Serum lipid levels have been associated with an increased risk of suicidal behaviors. This retrospective cohort study aimed to investigate the association between serum lipid levels and death by suicide among suicide attempters according to sex. Suicide attempters visiting emergency departments between 2007 and 2011 were followed up until the date of all-cause death or December 31, 2012. Sex-stratified Cox proportional hazards regression and competing risk models were constructed to obtain the hazard ratios (HR) of serum lipid measures and suicide. For each significant lipid variable in the final models, Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and cumulative incidence function (CIF) were employed to compare the time to suicide between the high- and low-lipid groups based on the best cutoff point from the receiver operating characteristic curve. In 408 female attempters (65.8 %), the HR in the Cox regression model and subdistribution HR in the competing risk model for increased total cholesterol (TC) were 0.968 and 0.970, respectively. In the Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and CIF, increased death by suicide was demonstrated in the low-TC group (< 165 mg/dL). Lower serum TC levels among female suicide attempters may predict suicide. More careful monitoring is warranted in women with lower TC levels who recently attempted suicide.

