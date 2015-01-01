Abstract

The Death/Suicide Implicit Association Test (d/s-IAT) has differentiated individuals with prior and prospective suicide attempts in previous studies, however, age effects on test results remains to be explored. A three-site study compared performance on the d/s-IAT among participants aged 16-80 years with depression and prior suicide attempt (n = 82), with depression and no attempts (n = 80), and healthy controls (n = 86). Outcome measures included the standard difference (D) score, median reaction times, and error rates. Higher D scores represent a stronger association between death/suicide and self, while lower scores represent a stronger association between life and self. The D scores differed significantly among groups overall. Participants with depression exhibited higher scores compared to healthy controls, but there was no difference between participants with and without prior suicide attempts(F[2,242]=8.76, p<.001). Response times for participants with prior attempts differed significantly from other groups, with no significant differences in error rates. The D score was significantly affected by age (β =-0.007, t = 3.65, p<.001), with slowing of response times in older ages.



RESULTS suggest reaction time d/s-IAT D scores may not distinguish implicit thinking about suicide as response times slow with age, but slowed response times may be sensitive to suicide risk potentially indicating basic information processing deficits.

