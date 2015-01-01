Abstract

Robust wireless communication using relaying system and Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA) will be extensively used for future IoT applications. In this paper, we consider a fall detection IoT application in which elderly patients are equipped with wearable motion sensors. Patient motion data is sent to fog data servers via a NOMA-based relaying system, thereby improving the communication reliability. We analyze the average signal-to-interference-plus-noise (SINR) performance of the NOMA-based relaying system, where the source node transmits two different symbols to the relay and destination node by employing superposition coding over Rayleigh fading channels. In the amplify-and-forward (AF) based relaying, the relay re-transmits the received signal after amplification, whereas, in the decode-and-forward (DF) based relaying, the relay only re-transmits the symbol having lower NOMA power coefficient. We derive closed-form average SINR expressions for AF and DF relaying systems using NOMA. The average SINR expressions for AF and DF relaying systems are derived in terms of computationally efficient functions, namely Tricomi confluent hypergeometric and Meijer's G functions. Through simulations, it is shown that the average SINR values computed using the derived analytical expressions are in excellent agreement with the simulation-based average SINR results.

