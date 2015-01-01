SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dasgupta S, Melvin E. Soc. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 13(3): e169.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/socsci13030169

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current article reviews the extant literature on technology's role in service provision and advocacy for young adults who are victims of intimate partner violence (IPV). The article looks at preferences and patterns of access and utilization of digitally mediated communication among young adults to explore optimal IPV services and mitigation strategies for providing crisis counseling to this demographic and offering support over time. An understanding of technology's role in support provision can help to design best practices and offer recommendations that can best serve the needs of Generation Z victims of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Generation Z; intimate partner violence; IPV mitigation services; mediated communication; service utilization; support seeking; technology-based strategies

