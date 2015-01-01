Abstract

This study aimed to explore the factors that affect the severity and number of sports injuries among Korean sports participants in their 20s and 30s. The data of 5118 lifestyle and professional athletes in their 20s and 30s were collected from a sports safety survey conducted by the Korea Sports Safety Foundation in 2019. The characteristics of the study population were analyzed using descriptive analysis. Determinants of injury severity and frequency based on participants' sex were identified using multivariate logistic regression analyses. The results show that among male sports participants, the type of athlete, knowledge of first aids, the physical condition, completing safety education, the skill level, and checking environmental factors were associated with injury severity. Among female sports participants, the type of athlete, the physical condition, performing finishing exercises, completing safety education, and the skill level were associated with injury severity. Additionally, among male sports participants, physical condition, completing safety education, skill level, participating in exercises according to one's fitness level, and having an awareness of accident prevention methods were associated with injury frequency. Lastly, among female sports participants, drinking water during scheduled breaks, carrying water to stay hydrated, physical condition, completing safety education, and skill level were associated with injury frequency. Furthermore, being a lifestyle athlete, being in good physical condition, and having beginner or intermediate skills in one's sport reduced injury severity among Korean sports participants in their 20s and 30s. Being in good physical condition, not completing safety education, and having beginner skills in one's sport reduced the injury frequency among Korean sports participants in their 20s and 30s. These findings suggest that lifestyle and professional athletes should be aware of these factors and participate in sports activities in a manner that reduces injury severity and frequency. Moreover, these factors should be considered when developing strategies to prevent sport injuries in lifestyle and professional athletes and allow them to participate in sports activities safely.

