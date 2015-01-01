|
Pozo-Herce PD, Tovar-Reinoso A, Martínez-Sabater A, Chover-Sierra E, Pacheco-Tabuenca T, Carrasco-Yubero J, Sánchez-González JL, González-Fernández S, Santolalla-Arnedo I, Sufrate-Sorzano T, Juárez-Vela R, Blas EGC. Nurs. Rep. (Pavia) 2024; 14(1): 641-654.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Suicide is a serious public health problem, with a global mortality rate of 1.4% of all deaths worldwide and the leading cause of unnatural death in Spain. Clinical simulation has proven to be a beneficial tool in training nursing students. Such experiences allow them to develop cognitive and affective skills that are fundamental for the detection of warning signs and the use of interventions in cases of people who want to take their own lives. Working in a mental health environment can be difficult for nursing students; therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the perceptions of nursing students on the approach, management, and intervention of suicidal crisis through clinical mental health simulation.
