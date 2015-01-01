Abstract

Nurses have a key role to play.



In this issue's article, author Corrine Dixon notes the following startling statistics:



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently named firearm injury as the number one killer of children ages 1 through 19 years.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, overall firearm mortality has increased by 35%.



The good news is that the role of nurses in reducing firearm events is becoming clearer. And we're learning that the terminology and phrases we use in our interactions with patients and families play an important role. For instance, we should refer to "firearms," rather than "weapon" or "guns."



Several resources exist to help nurses learn about our direct role in firearm safety and responses to situations like active shooter events. The Dixon article lists several. I believe that addressing this public health issue starts with our own personal and organizational commitment. My organization does a great job with annual active shooter training and awareness, and I'm sure yours does, too. Collectively, across the profession, we need to take training seriously, stay up to date with changing laws and regulations, and advocate for firearm safety in our communities.

