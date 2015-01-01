Abstract

This study investigates the well-being concerning the living environment of residents who have returned or moved to live in Odaka Ward of Minamisoma City, 12 years after the nuclear power plant accident, and provides basic data for considering the future reconstruction policy of Fukushima. The average score of current "overall life satisfaction" in Odaka Ward is 4.15 points, which is 1.61 points lower than before the nuclear power plant accident. Respondents are categorized into "under 60s" and "over 60s" for analysis. The "overall life satisfaction" of the "over 60s" is higher than that of the "under 60s", and the scores of the "over 60s" is higher than those of the "under 60s" in all areas except the "digital environment" and "disaster prevention environment (nuclear disaster)" areas.





===



本研究は原発事故から12年が経過した南相馬市小高区に帰還・移住し生活する住民の生活環境面でのWell-beingを調査し、今後の福島復興政策のあり方を検討する上での基礎資料を提供するものである。小高区の現在の「総合生活満足度」の平均点数は4.15点であり、原発事故前から1.61点低くなっていることが。回答者を「60代未満」と「60代以上」に分類し分析を行った。「60代以上」の「総合生活満足度」は「60代未満」よりも高く、「デジタル環境」と「防災環境（原子力災害）」の分野を除くすべての分野で「60代以上」の点数が「60代未満」を上回っていた。

Language: ja