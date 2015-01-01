|
士琉, 興太. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 552-559.
原子力被災地の住民のWell-beingに関する研究
This study investigates the well-being concerning the living environment of residents who have returned or moved to live in Odaka Ward of Minamisoma City, 12 years after the nuclear power plant accident, and provides basic data for considering the future reconstruction policy of Fukushima. The average score of current "overall life satisfaction" in Odaka Ward is 4.15 points, which is 1.61 points lower than before the nuclear power plant accident. Respondents are categorized into "under 60s" and "over 60s" for analysis. The "overall life satisfaction" of the "over 60s" is higher than that of the "under 60s", and the scores of the "over 60s" is higher than those of the "under 60s" in all areas except the "digital environment" and "disaster prevention environment (nuclear disaster)" areas.
Language: ja
Fukushima; Reconstruction; The nuclear power plant accident; Well-being; 原発事故; 復興; 福島