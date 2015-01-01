Abstract

The ambiguous vibration characteristics of guns under multi-source strong excitations are the key technical bottlenecks that restrict the development of mobile firing guns with high firing accuracy. The development and challenges of nonlinear dynamic modeling and stabilization control of mobile firing guns such as tank guns are discussed and analyzed from three aspects: dynamic numerical simulation methods, dynamic characteristics under multi-source excitations and control methods of gun control systems. The current main problems existing in the research on dynamic modeling and stabilization control methods of mobile firing guns are discussed and summed up and the corresponding research points are proposed. The results of the analysis indicate that: To improve the firing accuracy of mobile firing guns, the characterization method of nonlinear factors in the system needs to be explored and test verified. The dynamic characteristics of guns under multi-source excitations need to be clarified and formed as an industry standard. More precise control methods with the targeted compensation strategy for the nonlinear factors of guns need to be designed.

