Abstract

To promote compact city policy, it will be important to understand the recognition and intention of the local government officers, who are the main actors for the implementation of such policy. It has been reported that the recognitions and intentions of local government officers has changed at each milestone in the revision of the plan regarding compact city policy. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a questionnaire survey to understand more about the recognition and intention of local government officers of nationwide at three points in time. We found that the recognition of compact city policy by local government officers has increased in recent years, except for feasibility; that the changes in personnel has become an issue which is intention to realize compact city in recent years; and that about 15% of local government officers do not recognize the importance of and need for compact city policy and do not have a sense of ownership of such policy.



===



コンパクトシティ政策の推進に向けて、その主体となる行政職員の認知・意向の実態を捉えることは重要である。行政職員の認知・意向の実態は、政策に関する制度改定の節目において変化してきたことが報告されている。そのため、本研究では3時点における全国の行政職員の認知・意向の実態を捉えるアンケート調査を実施した。その結果、1)行政職員の認知は、実現可能性を除き近年にかけて向上していること、2)政策実現への意向は、近年にかけて担当者の異動などが課題となってきていること、3)行政職員の中には、政策の重要性や必要性を認知せず、当事者意識も持たない職員が15%程度存在することを明らかにした。

Language: ja