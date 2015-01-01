|
Inagaki K, Sukhbaatar A, Taniguchi M. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 538-543.
コンパクトシティ政策に対する行政職員の認知・意向の実態
(Copyright © 2024)
To promote compact city policy, it will be important to understand the recognition and intention of the local government officers, who are the main actors for the implementation of such policy. It has been reported that the recognitions and intentions of local government officers has changed at each milestone in the revision of the plan regarding compact city policy. Therefore, in this study, we conducted a questionnaire survey to understand more about the recognition and intention of local government officers of nationwide at three points in time. We found that the recognition of compact city policy by local government officers has increased in recent years, except for feasibility; that the changes in personnel has become an issue which is intention to realize compact city in recent years; and that about 15% of local government officers do not recognize the importance of and need for compact city policy and do not have a sense of ownership of such policy.
Language: ja
compact city policy; intention; local government officer; recognition; コンパクトシティ政策; 意向; 行政職員; 認知