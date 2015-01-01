|
Citation
|
Arakawa T, Kawasaki K. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 565-570.
|
Vernacular Title
|
福島県における震災語り部に関する研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study is to clarify the actual situation of disaster storytellers in Fukushima Prefecture, and to identify the issues involved in the long-term retelling of the disaster. Through this study, it became clear that more than half of the storytellers in Fukushima Prefecture are in their 70s or older and there is a shortage of next-generation storytellers, that there is a need to further strengthen cooperation among organizations through information sharing and exchange among storytellers, and that many organizations consider the progression of weathering over time and the improvement of degree of recognition to be issues.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Disaster storyteller; Fukushima; Nuclear accident; Reconstruction; 原発事故; 復興; 福島; 震災語り部