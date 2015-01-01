Abstract

The purpose of this study is to clarify the actual situation of disaster storytellers in Fukushima Prefecture, and to identify the issues involved in the long-term retelling of the disaster. Through this study, it became clear that more than half of the storytellers in Fukushima Prefecture are in their 70s or older and there is a shortage of next-generation storytellers, that there is a need to further strengthen cooperation among organizations through information sharing and exchange among storytellers, and that many organizations consider the progression of weathering over time and the improvement of degree of recognition to be issues.



===



本研究の目的は、福島県における震災語り部の実態を明らかにするとともに、震災を長期にわたり語り継ぐうえでの課題を明らかにすることである。本研究を通じ、福島県の語り部は70代以上が半数以上を占めており次世代の語り部の担い手が不足していること、情報の共有や語り部どうしの交流など団体間の連携をさらに強化する必要があること、時間の経過による風化の進行や認知度の向上が課題であると考えている団体が多いことなどが明らかになった。

Language: ja