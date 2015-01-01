|
Kajihara S, Kondo T, Nitta A, Kitaoka N. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 609-615.
重要伝統的建造物群保存地区の住民による住宅減災対策への意向と行動の規定要因に関する研究
This study clarified the process by which residents of Important Traditional Building Preservation Districts implement disaster prevention measures. Important Traditional Building Preservation Districts revealed that the purpose of residents' home renovation work differs depending on the region. We also considered the necessity of varying support depending on the purpose. It has been made clear that residents' interest in fire prevention measures for their homes is not directly related to their decision-making. We considered the possibility that two patterns exist in the process of residents implementing disaster prevention measures. Administrative support is required based on an understanding of regional differences and the level of disaster prevention of individual residents.
Language: ja
Disaster prevention actions; Governmental Support Systems; Important Preservation District for Groups of Historic Buildings; interests of prevention disaster; Restoration of Buildings; 修理修景; 行政支援; 重要伝統的建造物群保存地区; 防災対策行動; 防災関心