Abstract

This study clarified the process by which residents of Important Traditional Building Preservation Districts implement disaster prevention measures. Important Traditional Building Preservation Districts revealed that the purpose of residents' home renovation work differs depending on the region. We also considered the necessity of varying support depending on the purpose. It has been made clear that residents' interest in fire prevention measures for their homes is not directly related to their decision-making. We considered the possibility that two patterns exist in the process of residents implementing disaster prevention measures. Administrative support is required based on an understanding of regional differences and the level of disaster prevention of individual residents.



本研究では重要伝統的建造物群保存地区を対象に、住民の防災対策行動へ至る過程とそれにかかわる要因を調査した。本研究により、重要伝統的建造物群保存地区の住民が防災対策を実践する過程が明らかになった。また、当該地区では、地域によって住民の住宅改修工事の目的が異なることが明らかになった。それを踏まえたうえで、目的に応じて支援を変える必要性を考察した。また、住宅の防火対策に対する住民の関心が意思決定に直接関係していないことが明らかになった。住民が防災対策を講じる過程には２つのパターンが存在する可能性を考察した。地域差や住民一人ひとりの防災レベルを理解した上での行政支援が必要であると結論づける。

Language: ja