Abstract

In this study, we investigated and analyzed the utilization of mobility services to support the lives of disaster victims in the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture. The purpose was to obtain foundational information for disaster-resilient community development in collaboration with mobility services that facilitate movement. The results revealed that mobility services related to "food," "laundry and bathing," "lodging," "medical care," and "infrastructure" play a crucial role in disaster relief. Specifically, mobility services associated with water supply, electricity, and communication infrastructure are initiated within 1 to 5 days after a disaster occurs. Furthermore, the study highlighted the significance of disaster support provided by mobile services and emphasized the usefulness of cooperation agreements between local governments and private companies and industry associations.

