|
Citation
|
Sakamaki S, Imanaka K, Oshima K, Anan A. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 616-620.
|
Vernacular Title
|
防災まちづくりに向けた被災者の生活を支援するモビリティに関する基礎調査
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we investigated and analyzed the utilization of mobility services to support the lives of disaster victims in the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture. The purpose was to obtain foundational information for disaster-resilient community development in collaboration with mobility services that facilitate movement. The results revealed that mobility services related to "food," "laundry and bathing," "lodging," "medical care," and "infrastructure" play a crucial role in disaster relief. Specifically, mobility services associated with water supply, electricity, and communication infrastructure are initiated within 1 to 5 days after a disaster occurs. Furthermore, the study highlighted the significance of disaster support provided by mobile services and emphasized the usefulness of cooperation agreements between local governments and private companies and industry associations.
Language: ja
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
本調査では，｢サービス｣が移動するモビリティと連携した防災まちづくりを検討する基礎資料を得ることを目的に，石川県能登地方において被災者の生活を支援するモビリティの活用状況を調査･分析した。その結果，｢サービス｣が移動するモビリティの支援には，｢食｣｢洗濯・入浴｣｢宿泊」｢医療｣｢インフラ｣と5分野あること、また上下水，電力および通信といった｢インフラ｣に関わるモビリティは，発災後1～5日と早期の段階で被災者の支援を開始していることが確認できた。そして、｢サービス｣が移動するモビリティによる災害支援の重要性や、モビリティによる災害支援には自治体間での応援協定や自治体と民間会社･業界団体との連携協定の有用性は高いことが把握できた。
|
Keywords
|
2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake; disaster-resilient community development; mobility; モビリティ; 令和6年能登半島地震; 防災まちづくり