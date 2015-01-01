Abstract

To understand the current situation of elementary school children's commutes in Japan, an online survey targeting women aged 20-49 with children attending municipal elementary schools was conducted in the fall of 2023. This survey garnered 6,000 valid responses, revealing that 82% of children walked to school and 67% walked home daily, with walking being more prevalent in larger cities. Besides walking, family car rides were the most common mode of transportation, although after-school program operators often directly pick up the children. Less than 2% of the children used school buses more than 11 days per month for both arrival and departure. A significant number of children commuted with peers from their neighborhoods, yet 15% walked to school and 11% walked home alone. In terms of independent mobility, 77% were allowed to walk home by themselves, but only 15% were permitted to travel outside their school district. Parents identified risks such as strangers during commutes and traffic accidents and heatstroke outside of commuting times.



SR2S



===



小学生の通学実態を把握するため、2023年秋、市区町村立の小学校に通う子を持つ20～49歳の女性を対象にオンラインアンケートを実施し、6000人の有効回答を得た。過去１週間、毎日徒歩で登校、下校した子は各82%, 67%で、都市規模が大きいほど高割合だった。徒歩以外では家族の車が多いが、下校時は塾や学童の送迎も多かった。スクールバスを月11日以上利用した子は、登下校とも2%未満だった。近所の子との登下校（登下校班含む）が多いが、単独の子も各15%, 11%存在した。単独行動（いわゆる移動自由性）については、77%が下校を許可される一方、校区外への移動は15%、バスや電車の利用は11%と許可割合が低かった。遭遇するリスクとして、不審者は登下校時、交通事故と熱中症は登下校以外に高かった。本調査データは、通学時の安全と身体活動の両立を検討するための資料とする。

Language: ja