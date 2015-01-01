SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hino K, Abe T, Amemiya M, Goto C, Hanazato M, Ishii N, Kamada M, Nakasako Y, Takayanagi Y, Terauchi Y, Uno H, Yamakita M, Yoshiki S. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 675-682.

日本の小学生の通学実態に関する調査結果

(Copyright © 2024)

10.11361/reportscpij.22.4_675

unavailable

To understand the current situation of elementary school children's commutes in Japan, an online survey targeting women aged 20-49 with children attending municipal elementary schools was conducted in the fall of 2023. This survey garnered 6,000 valid responses, revealing that 82% of children walked to school and 67% walked home daily, with walking being more prevalent in larger cities. Besides walking, family car rides were the most common mode of transportation, although after-school program operators often directly pick up the children. Less than 2% of the children used school buses more than 11 days per month for both arrival and departure. A significant number of children commuted with peers from their neighborhoods, yet 15% walked to school and 11% walked home alone. In terms of independent mobility, 77% were allowed to walk home by themselves, but only 15% were permitted to travel outside their school district. Parents identified risks such as strangers during commutes and traffic accidents and heatstroke outside of commuting times.

小学生の通学実態を把握するため、2023年秋、市区町村立の小学校に通う子を持つ20～49歳の女性を対象にオンラインアンケートを実施し、6000人の有効回答を得た。過去１週間、毎日徒歩で登校、下校した子は各82%, 67%で、都市規模が大きいほど高割合だった。徒歩以外では家族の車が多いが、下校時は塾や学童の送迎も多かった。スクールバスを月11日以上利用した子は、登下校とも2%未満だった。近所の子との登下校（登下校班含む）が多いが、単独の子も各15%, 11%存在した。単独行動（いわゆる移動自由性）については、77%が下校を許可される一方、校区外への移動は15%、バスや電車の利用は11%と許可割合が低かった。遭遇するリスクとして、不審者は登下校時、交通事故と熱中症は登下校以外に高かった。本調査データは、通学時の安全と身体活動の両立を検討するための資料とする。


Independent mobility; Physical activity; Risk; School bus; Walking; スクールバス; リスク; 徒歩; 移動自由性; 身体活動

