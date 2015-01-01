Abstract

central government of Japan is promoting the compact cities against a backdrop of urban sprawl and declining population. On the other hand, the frequent natural disasters have caused disaster prevention to the urban planning However, it is hard for local municipalities to decide whether or not to consider disaster hazard zones, also it is not clear how to set up guiding zones that take these factors into account. The purpose of this study is to clarify the feasibility of an intensive urban structure with disaster preventions. As a result, it was found that the clearance of the high-risk disaster areas is not realistic because of high land price, therefore, cost benefit analysis between land price and clearance should be applied and considered the most beneficial result to the area.



===



我が国は、都市の拡大と人口減少を背景に、コンパクトシティの形成を推進している。一方、頻発する自然災害は、都市計画における防災の重要性を高めている。しかし、誘導区域設定に際して、災害危険区域を考慮するかどうかは自治体にとって判断が難しく、また、これらの要素を考慮した誘導区域をどのように設定するかも明確ではない。そこで、本研究の目的は、防災を考慮した集約的な都市構造の実現可能性を明らかにすることである。本研究より、地価の高さ等により、災害リスクの高い地域の解消は現実的でないことが判明した。したがって、このような地域特性に応じて実施する施策を検討することが重要といえる。

Language: ja