Danjo S, Muraki M. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 782-786.
災害危険性を考慮した集約型都市構造の実現可能性に関する研究
central government of Japan is promoting the compact cities against a backdrop of urban sprawl and declining population. On the other hand, the frequent natural disasters have caused disaster prevention to the urban planning However, it is hard for local municipalities to decide whether or not to consider disaster hazard zones, also it is not clear how to set up guiding zones that take these factors into account. The purpose of this study is to clarify the feasibility of an intensive urban structure with disaster preventions. As a result, it was found that the clearance of the high-risk disaster areas is not realistic because of high land price, therefore, cost benefit analysis between land price and clearance should be applied and considered the most beneficial result to the area.
Language: ja
comapct city; disaster risk; location normalization Plan; コンパクトシティ; 災害リスク; 立地適正化計画