Miyazawa N, Ishikawa E. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 796-799.

撤回：災害時の外国につながる子どもたちの現状と課題 撤回：横浜市南区を事例に

(Copyright © 2024)

10.11361/reportscpij.22.4_796

unavailable

Retraction of : The purpose of this study is to clarify what issues children with foreign backgrounds face in the case of a disaster and examine the measures needed to resolve these issues. As a result, the issues that are essential for survival in case of a disaster were identified. For example, the issue of food and how to cope with being alone. On top of that, there overlap the language and information issues that are unique to " children with foreign backgrounds". To address these issues, it is necessary to know in advance where food can be obtained and where information can be provided in multiple languages. It is also important to connect with the local community on a regular basis and build relationships to help each other.

撤回：本研究の目的は、外国につながる子どもたちが災害時にどのような課題に直面するかを明らかにし、その解決に必要な対策を検討することである。その結果、まずは生きていく上で必要不可欠となる食料の問題や一人でいた時の対応が挙がった。その上で、「外国につながる子ども」特有の課題である言葉や情報面の課題が重なった。その対策としては、事前に食べ物がもらえる場所や多言語で情報を提供してくれる場所を把握しておくことが必要となる。また、日頃から地域とのつながりを深め、助け合える関係性を築いておくことも大切だ。


Language: ja

Children with foreign backgrounds in disasters; Disaster prevention education; International classroom; 国際教室; 外国につながる子どもたち; 防災教育

