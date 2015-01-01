|
Miyazawa N, Ishikawa E. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 都市計画報告集 2024; 22(4): 796-799.
撤回：災害時の外国につながる子どもたちの現状と課題 撤回：横浜市南区を事例に
(Copyright © 2024)
Retraction of : The purpose of this study is to clarify what issues children with foreign backgrounds face in the case of a disaster and examine the measures needed to resolve these issues. As a result, the issues that are essential for survival in case of a disaster were identified. For example, the issue of food and how to cope with being alone. On top of that, there overlap the language and information issues that are unique to " children with foreign backgrounds". To address these issues, it is necessary to know in advance where food can be obtained and where information can be provided in multiple languages. It is also important to connect with the local community on a regular basis and build relationships to help each other.
Children with foreign backgrounds in disasters; Disaster prevention education; International classroom; 国際教室; 外国につながる子どもたち; 防災教育