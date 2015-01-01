|
Maruyama T, Todoroki S. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 2023; 22(3): 494-500.
Vernacular Title
滋賀県北部の拠点型都市形成における駅周辺徒歩圏の水害リスクと施設立地分析 持続可能都市とランドスケープアーバニズムに向けて
Abstract
In recent years, promoting the creation of vibrant downtown areas around stations to encourage a comfortable and walkable environment, forming a walkable town, has become crucial. While various walkable activities are taking place around JR stations in Shiga Prefecture, the escalating frequency and severity of natural disasters require a focus on disaster prevention and mitigation. This study targets the JR station surroundings in Shiga Prefecture, known nationally for advanced watershed management. It aims to assess safety based on flood risks and geographical conditions, providing analysis and insights for achieving safe and compact urban development around stations. Facility location analysis within a 1km radius of 24 stations in the northern part of Shiga Prefecture identifies areas suitable for urban development within walking distance, revealing geographical features and challenges in four northern cities. It becomes evident that, despite ample habitable land in some station surroundings, the risk of water-related disasters hinders urban expansion.
Language: ja
Keywords
Compact Plus Network; Urban Diversity and Inclusion; Urbanization; Walkability; Well-being; ウェルビーイング; ウォーカビリティ; 市街化; 拠点連携型都市構造; 都市の多様性と包摂