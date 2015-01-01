Abstract

In recent years, promoting the creation of vibrant downtown areas around stations to encourage a comfortable and walkable environment, forming a walkable town, has become crucial. While various walkable activities are taking place around JR stations in Shiga Prefecture, the escalating frequency and severity of natural disasters require a focus on disaster prevention and mitigation. This study targets the JR station surroundings in Shiga Prefecture, known nationally for advanced watershed management. It aims to assess safety based on flood risks and geographical conditions, providing analysis and insights for achieving safe and compact urban development around stations. Facility location analysis within a 1km radius of 24 stations in the northern part of Shiga Prefecture identifies areas suitable for urban development within walking distance, revealing geographical features and challenges in four northern cities. It becomes evident that, despite ample habitable land in some station surroundings, the risk of water-related disasters hinders urban expansion.



近年、駅周辺でまちなかに賑わいを創出するために「居心地が良く歩きたくなる」空間づくりを促進し、ウォーカブルなまちを形成することが重要である。滋賀県の駅周辺でも様々な活動が行われている一方で、自然災害が頻発化・激甚化し、防災・減災への対応が必要である。そこで本研究では全国でも流域治水の先進事例として知られている滋賀県のJR駅周辺地域を対象に、水害リスクと地理地形的条件を踏まえた駅周辺評価の検討を行い、コンパクトなまちづくり実現に向けた分析考察を目的とする。滋賀県北部24駅の駅周辺1km圏の施設立地分析を行うとともに、駅周辺徒歩圏で市街化が可能なエリアを把握し、北部4市の地理地形的特徴と課題点を明らかにした。

