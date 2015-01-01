|
Citation
|
Someya T, Morimoto A, Tobita T, Fukui Y, Izumiyama R, Uozaki K. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 2023; 22(3): 513-517.
|
Vernacular Title
|
地方都市中心市街地における人中心のプレイス機能があるストリートの抽出による道路ネットワークの特性
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In local cities, older people who have difficulty using automobiles face problems in their daily lives.Therefore, walkable cities need to be created where people can live safely on foot. To create walkable cities in regional cities, it is necessary to construct a network of people-centered streets with a high "place function" that induces human activity. In this study, we presented a method for identifying people-centered streets in Shimoda City using land use, landscape elements, and elements that encourage people to stroll and stay along the streets as indicators of place function. We clarified the road network's characteristics for forming a Walkable City.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Land Use; Roadside Landscape; Strolling; Tourist Attractions; Walkable City; ウォーカブルシティ; 土地利用; 散策; 沿道景観; 観光資源