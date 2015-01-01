SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Someya T, Morimoto A, Tobita T, Fukui Y, Izumiyama R, Uozaki K. Reports of the City Planning Institute of Japan 2023; 22(3): 513-517.

地方都市中心市街地における人中心のプレイス機能があるストリートの抽出による道路ネットワークの特性

10.11361/reportscpij.22.3_513

In local cities, older people who have difficulty using automobiles face problems in their daily lives.Therefore, walkable cities need to be created where people can live safely on foot. To create walkable cities in regional cities, it is necessary to construct a network of people-centered streets with a high "place function" that induces human activity. In this study, we presented a method for identifying people-centered streets in Shimoda City using land use, landscape elements, and elements that encourage people to stroll and stay along the streets as indicators of place function. We clarified the road network's characteristics for forming a Walkable City.

地方都市では、自動車利用が難しい高齢者の生活が困難となる。そのため、安全に歩いて暮らせるウォーカブルシティの形成が求められる。地方都市においてウォーカブルシティ形成するには、戦略的な交通マネジメントにより、人のアクティビティを誘発する「プレイス機能」が高い、人中心のストリートのネットワーク構築が必要であると考えられる。そこで、本研究では、下田市を対象として、沿道の土地利用や景観要素、散策や滞留を促す要素をプレイス機能を図る指標とした人中心のストリートの抽出手法を提示し、沿道の土地利用及び景観要素から、プレイス機能の高いストリートの抽出を行う。加えて、散策や滞留を促す要素の集積状況との重なりにより、下田市におけるウォーカブルシティ形成に向けた地域特性を示す。


Language: en

Land Use; Roadside Landscape; Strolling; Tourist Attractions; Walkable City; ウォーカブルシティ; 土地利用; 散策; 沿道景観; 観光資源

