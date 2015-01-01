Abstract

This editorial is both an introduction to the papers that make up this special issue (on the Relationship between Crash Causation, Countermeasures, and Policy) and an attempt at drawing conclusions. To assist the reader, we begin with a brief description of the subject matter of each paper. As expected, the authors tackle different aspects of this general topic and often differ in their conclusions. We follow up by asking: Are in-depth crash causation studies helpful? Can the need for understanding causation be defended? Does the Swiss Cheese Metaphor require revision? What are the building blocks on which the crash injury prevention programs rest? Can one really avoid comparing costs and benefits? These are some of the issues we raise and discuss. We end by offering for consideration a realistic model to link causes, countermeasures, policy, and responsibility for public safety.

