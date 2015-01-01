SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Samsa G. Account. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08989621.2024.2329265

PMID

38493503

Abstract

The three steps of a typical forensic statistical analysis are (1) verify that the raw data file is correct; (2) verify that the statistical analysis file derived from the raw data file is correct; and (3) verify that the statistical analyses are appropriate. We illustrate applying these three steps to a manuscript which was subsequently retracted, focusing on step 1. In the absence of an external source for comparison, criteria for assessing the raw data file were internal consistency and plausibility. A forensic statistical analysis isn't like a murder mystery, and it many circumstances discovery of a mechanism for falsification or fabrication might not be realistic.


Language: en

Keywords

Fabrication; forensic statistics; misconduct review

