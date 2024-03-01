Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a noteworthy health problem that requires further study in the field of interpersonal relationships. The main scope of relationships include family, teachers, peers, and the Internet. However, few studies have considered the effects of interpersonal interactions. Based on the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, this study explores the relation between different interpersonal relationships and suicidal ideation.



METHODS: A network analysis approach was used to test the relationships. Cross-sectional data (N = 1694; 52.1 % boys; M(age) = 11.86 years, SD = 1.59) were collected from primary and secondary students in October-November 2022. Participants completed a survey including demographic part and questionnaires: Positive and Negative Suicide Ideation Inventory (PANSI), Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ), Family Adaptability and Cohesion Evaluation Scale (FACES II), Inventory of Parent and Peer Attachment (IPPA), Student-Teacher Relationship Scale (STRS) and Facebook Intensity Scale (FIS).



RESULTS: All variables showed a significant correlation in this inferred network. Family, teacher-student, and peer relationships are protective against suicidal ideation. The closeness of the teacher-student relationship showed the highest strength centrality. However, online interpersonal relationship is a risk factor for suicide. Thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness are proximal factors of suicidal ideation that influenced all interpersonal relationships. LIMITATIONS: The network analysis as a data-driven and exploratory method may be limited to provide exact cause and effect relationship.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that teacher-student connections may be more important than other relationships of young people. Improper peer and online interpersonal relationship could be risky for suicide. Further studies are needed to examine the role of these relationships elaborately.

Language: en