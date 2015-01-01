|
Armstrong-Carter E, Osborn S, Smith O, Siskowski C, Olson E. J. Sch. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38494159
BACKGROUND: Middle and high school students who are involved in caregiving for aging, chronically ill, and/or disabled family members report more learning challenges compared to their non-caregiving peers. However, little is known about how many students miss school to take care of someone else, and which students are most likely to have this experience. Such knowledge could reveal an important, largely unrecognized reason for school absences and educational disparities.
caregiving youth; school absence; school survey