|
Citation
|
Kameyama H, Sugimoto K, Kodaka F, Okuno K, Masaki T, Nukariya K, Shigeta M. Neuropsychopharmacol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38494338
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Numerous recent reports have highlighted the association between mental disorders and electrocardiographic findings. The early repolarization pattern (ERP) on electrocardiogram has been linked with a history of suicide attempts and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and associations with impulsivity have also been reported. It is known that suicidal intent is more common at night. Patients who have a mental disorder and ERP may have a higher likelihood of impulsivity, potentially increasing the risk of suicide at night.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cardiac electrophysiology; electrocardiography; mental health; physiology; suicide