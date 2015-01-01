|
Hamel C, Rodrigue C, Clermont C, Hébert M, Paquette L, Dion J. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e6359.
38493260
Child maltreatment is a global concern that profoundly affects individuals throughout their lives. This study investigated the relationships between various forms of child maltreatment and behavior problems involving internalization and externalization during adolescence. Data obtained from a diverse sample of 1802 Canadians aged 14-18 years was used to examine the mediating role of alexithymia-a difficulty in recognizing and expressing emotions-in these associations.
Language: en
*Affective Symptoms/epidemiology/psychology; *Child Abuse/psychology; *North American People; Adolescent; Canada; Child; Female; Humans; Male; Physical Abuse/psychology